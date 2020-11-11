Chelsea star Kai Havertz has explained that the Blues’ vision played an important role in him moving to Stamford Bridge and feels the club have exciting things in store.

The Germany international swapped Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for Premier League giants for around £70m in the transfer window.

Explaining the reasons behind the move, Havertz has revealed that it was important for him that he joined that a club with vision, which he found with the Blues.

The 21-year-old attacker feels an exciting change is taking place at Stamford Bridge and believes the club have a lot in store for the future.

Excited by what the future could hold, Havertz is aware of the quality in the Chelsea squad and expressed his desire to help the side towards success.

“It was important for me to have a club with a vision“, Havertz told German magazine Sport Bild.

“An exciting change is taking place.

“We’re a young team with lots of great players.

“We want to build something here and attack. That motivates me a lot.

“And then a trophy with Chelsea is worth a lot more.“

Havertz will be looking to establish himself as a key member of Frank Lampard’s team as Chelsea push toward success over the coming months.