Leeds United star Stuart Dallas feels that Marcelo Bielsa deploying him in different positions has been a major factor in the improvement of his game.

Dallas has a been a key player under Bielsa since the Argentine took charge of the club in 2018 and the Northern Ireland international played a pivotal role in Leeds being promoted to the Premier League.

A winger by trade, the 29-year-old has played in the full-back positions and even in central midfield for Bielsa over the last two-and-a-half years.

Dallas admits that playing in multiple positions is something Bielsa demands from every player and he conceded that it could work against a few individuals as it could affect their consistency.

But he feels that it has turned out to be a boon for his career as playing in different positions has only improved his performances and the understanding of the game.

Dallas told The Athletic: “Marcelo wants us, not just me, to be able to adapt, to play different positions.

“Sometimes it can work against a player, because you don’t get a settled position to concentrate on and put in consistent performances.

“Fortunately for me, it’s helped my game a lot.

“I understand the game a lot more because I’m able to play in those different positions.

“It’s good.”

Dallas has a played as a left-back, right-back and even in the middle of the park in the first eight Premier League games of the season.