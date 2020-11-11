Dallas has a been a key player under Bielsa since the Argentine took charge of the club in 2018 and the Northern Ireland international played a pivotal role in Leeds being promoted to the Premier League.
A winger by trade, the 29-year-old has played in the full-back positions and even in central midfield for Bielsa over the last two-and-a-half years.
Dallas admits that playing in multiple positions is something Bielsa demands from every player and he conceded that it could work against a few individuals as it could affect their consistency.
But he feels that it has turned out to be a boon for his career as playing in different positions has only improved his performances and the understanding of the game.
Dallas told The Athletic: “Marcelo wants us, not just me, to be able to adapt, to play different positions.
“Sometimes it can work against a player, because you don’t get a settled position to concentrate on and put in consistent performances.
“Fortunately for me, it’s helped my game a lot.
“I understand the game a lot more because I’m able to play in those different positions.
“It’s good.”
Dallas has a played as a left-back, right-back and even in the middle of the park in the first eight Premier League games of the season.