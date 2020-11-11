Former Paris Saint-Germain wide-man Jerome Rothen feels Everton loan star Moise Kean will still be behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order at the French club when the Argentine returns.

The 20-year-old striker has made a positive start to the 2020/21 campaign after joining French giants PSG from Everton on a season-long loan deal.

With Icardi out with a ligament injury, Kean has scored five goals from seven appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Former PSG star Rothen is delighted to see the Everton loanee impose himself at the club, but feels he will still behind Icardi in the pecking order when he returns from his injury.

The ex-winger is of the view that Icardi’s transfer fee last summer will keep him ahead of Kean when he returns to action, but admits the Argentine could lose his place if he does not impress.

“Icardi cost €50m last summer. So the weight of his transfer will still give him playing time“, Rothen told French radio station RMC.

“Kean is doing good things, but when Icardi returns, he will have Tuchel’s preference, at first.

“And if for a second time, Icardi does not give satisfaction, Kean will be able to bring interesting things.

“I’m glad to see a striker with such a style impose himself at PSG.“

Having made an impressive start to life in Paris, Kean will be hopeful of keeping his place in the starting eleven even after Icardi returns from injury.