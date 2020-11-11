Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has revealed that the decision to sell Kasper Schmeichel was not his when the Whites decided to let the goalkeeper go.

Grayson signed the goalkeeper from Notts County in the summer of 2010 on a two-year contract, but only a year later the Dane was sold to Leicester City.

Schmeichel later revealed that he was not considering leaving and it was the club’s decision to sell him on in 2011 to Leicester.

The reported fee was around £1.5m, but it has been claimed that the final deal was below £1m.

Grayson admits that even close to a decade ago it was a bargain deal for Leicester and he conceded that he did not enjoy watching Schmeichel leave.

The former Leeds boss stressed that the decision was made by the hierarchy as they did not want the Dane to leave on a free transfer a year later.

The former Leeds boss told The Athletic: “It is a bargain in today’s terms.

“Even at the time, that wasn’t a good deal to sell a very good goalkeeper, but he had a year left on his contract and the club signed him for nothing, so the club looked to recoup some money on him.

“It was a business deal that I wasn’t overjoyed in doing.

“He signed a two-year contract and after the first season, the people above me made the decision to sell him because they didn’t want him to walk out on a free.

“There were a few players at that time who began to be sold by the people above me.

“That was the decision and it wasn’t anything to do with his ability.

“Yes, I had to make out at the time that, sort of, we were looking for more competition.

“People realised that the people above us were starting to sell players, although we went down the line of saying that we were looking to improve the squad.”

Schmeichel went on to earn promotion to the Premier League with Leicester a few years later and won the league with the Foxes in 2015.