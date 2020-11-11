Rangers youth star Ciaran Dickson feels his inclusion in the Gers squad to face Benfica last week was a reward for his work in training.

18-year-old midfielder Dickson was included in Steven Gerrard’s matchday squad to face Portuguese side Benfica in the Europa League.

Although he remained an unused substitute in the game that ended 3-3, the teenager was delighted to be involved with the team and hopes it just the first of many such experiences.

Dickson feels his inclusion in the Rangers squad to face Benfica was the result of him impressing in training and is delighted to see he is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

“It was great to see that I’m reaping the rewards for what I’m showing“, Dickson told Rangers TV.

“If I can keep doing that, then hopefully it is just the start of the beginning of something.“

Dickson also described training with Gerrard’s first team as a different ball game when compared to training with the Rangers B team.

“Coming from training with the reserves and going on to train with the first team lads, it is a different ball game“, the teenager added.

“There is a higher tempo around there, so it can only improve me as a player.“

Having been included in the team for the trip to Lisbon last week, Dickson will now be keen to earn his senior debut for Rangers.