The father of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has indicated that his son could return to his home next summer, with a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt tipped as a possibility.

Mustafi is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

There are suggestions that the Gunners are considering offering him a new contract and the defender recently claimed that he would consider extending his stay at the north London club.

But for the moment, he is in line to leave Arsenal on a free transfer and his father has admitted that his son could return to his home town of Bad Hersfeld in Hesse, Germany next summer.

A move back home could put Mustafi in line to join Eintracht Frankfurt, close to his home and likely to be in need of central defensive options.

“Nothing is absurd, we can imagine everything”, Kujtim told German broadcaster Sport1.

“Also because Shkodran is available on a free transfer in the summer.”

Mustafi started his career at Hamburg before moving to Sampdoria, Valencia and eventually joined Arsenal in 2016.

He is due to turn 29 years old next year and has never played senior club football in Germany.