Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent Matyas Esterhazy has insisted that the midfielder has no agreement in place with any club over a potential move in January, amidst the Hungarian being strongly linked with Arsenal.

The Hungary international has turned the heads of several clubs across Europe following his performances at Red Bull Salzburg.

And Premier League giants Arsenal have emerged as one of Szoboszlai’s top admirers after the 20-year-old managed to help his team seal a spot in this season’s Champions League, earning plaudits for a stellar 2019/20 Austrian Bundesliga campaign in which he made 27 appearances, scoring nine goals while setting up 14.

Szoboszlai has been tipped to move to German side RB Leipzig in January, but the player’s agent Esterhazy insists that his client has no agreement in place with any club over a potential move.

Esterhazy told Hungarian outlet Index, “Dominik Szoboszlai has no agreement with [RB] Leipzig or any other club, except of course his current club Red Bull Salzburg.”

The Gunners were keeping tabs on the player during the recent transfer window and it has been claimed that the north London outfit have already held talks with Esterhazy enquiring about Szoboszlai.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make any concrete moves to rope in the midfielder in January.

Other than Arsenal and RB Leipzig, Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with a potential swoop for the player in the upcoming transfer window.