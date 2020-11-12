Chelsea and Liverpool have probed the possibility of snaring 17-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde away from Barcelona, but the youngster is happy at the Nou Camp.

The full-back is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and is highly rated at the Nou Camp, with the club preparing to bet on him to make it in the first team.

Balde is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, but it is only considered a matter of time before he makes his debut for the Catalan giants.

However, Balde’s performances in the Barcelona academy have not gone unnoticed and he has attracted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, the two clubs have contacted the player’s entourage over the possibility of tempting him away from Barcelona.

But their attempts are likely to fail as the youngster is happy at Barcelona and believes his long term future is at the club.

Balde knows that he is rated highly at Barcelona and there is a certain pathway to the first team at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are already planning not to sign a new left-back if they sell Junior Firpo in January as they believe the 17-year-old can make the step up.

The Catalan giants believe that Balde is as big a talent as Ansu Fati and he is being viewed as the long term replacement to Jordi Alba.