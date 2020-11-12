Bayern Munich’s decision to not offer a new contract to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Jerome Boateng has left his representatives in shock.

The 32-year-old centre-back will be out of contract at the end of the season and the German champions are said to have decided against offering him a new deal.

The Bavarians are already planning for life beyond Boateng and have identified RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano as their top target to replace the veteran defender.

But according to German broadcaster Sport1, the news of the decision from Bayern Munich has come as a shock to Boateng’s representatives.

He is on the radar of Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but had been tipped by some to stay at Bayern Munich.

His representatives are surprised as they have heard nothing from Bayern Munich about their decision on Boateng thus far.

Once Bayern Munich confirm the news, his agents are likely to get to work to find a new club for the 32-year-old centre-back.

It remains to be seen if the Bavarians might look to cash in on him during the rapidly approaching January transfer window.