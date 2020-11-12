Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson believes playing in the EFL Trophy was a great experience for his players as it allowed him to put the youngsters through the wringer against Football League sides.

The Whites bowed out of the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

An unlikely win could have put them in contention for the knockout rounds, but it was not to be and Leeds are now out of the competition for the season.

Their EFL Trophy campaign started with a 7-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley, but they did manage to get a point from a 2-2 draw against Barrow in the group stage.

Jackson conceded that it was a roller-coaster ride for his side in the competition and it was a tough test for a group of young players who were facing seasoned professionals in the Football League.

He was happy to be in the competition as it allowed Leeds to test their youngsters and put them under pressure against teams from the Football League; Jackson has no doubt the experience will help.

The Leeds second string boss said on LUTV: “It has been a bit of a roller-coaster from the start.

“The first game against Accrington Stanley when we were extremely young to where we went and competed really well against Barrow.

“And again [at Blackpool] where we had an Under-23s team out with a couple of senior players dropping down, but still young players, apart from Kiko [Casilla].

“It has been a tough test but I think it is what the competition is about.

“It is about exposing young players to playing against Football League teams in the stadium and under a little bit of pressure in a league format.

“It is exactly what we want for the players.

“We want to stress the players, put them under pressure and see how they come through it.

“Every game we played we learned from that and the experience for the players has been first class.”

Leeds’ reserve side will now concentrate on their league campaign in the Under-23s league.