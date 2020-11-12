Netherlands international Donny van de Beek has insisted that he has done enough in the limited minutes he has received on the pitch for Manchester United this season to show what he can add to the team.

Manchester United splashed out €40m to sign the midfielder from Ajax, but the Dutchman has so far struggled to carve out a place for himself in the starting eleven.

Van de Beek is yet to get a start in the Premier League, but has started two of Manchester United three Champions League games thus far in the ongoing campaign.

The midfielder scored his second goal for the Netherlands against Spain on Wednesday night and he conceded that he would have liked to play more football at the start of the season at Manchester United.

But he stressed that he is enjoying being around the team at Old Trafford and feels whenever he has been on the pitch he has shown what he can add and bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Van de Beek told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “It sounds cliched but sure I would have liked to play more.

“But I am really enjoying it in a nice team where we are looking to do something.

“I have been very well-received and helped by everyone.

“I am a patient person but you go from playing as much as possible [to not playing enough].

“I am doing my best and in the minutes that I have played, I have shown what I can add to the team.”

With games coming thick and fast after the international break, Van de Beek is likely to receive more opportunities in the coming months.