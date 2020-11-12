Liverpool have not ruled out the possibility of Joe Gomez returning to the pitch by the end of the current campaign, according to the Times.

The 23-year-old centre-back went down in training with England on Wednesday with a knee injury and initial assessments did not look good for the Liverpool star.

Gomez underwent surgery today to repair a tendon on his left knee and Liverpool have confirmed that the associated ligaments did not sustain any damage.

But the Reds kept their counsel on the time period it will take for Gomez to complete his rehabilitation and return to the pitch for the club.

Gomez is still expected to miss months of action, but it has been claimed that he could return to playing before the current season ends.

The Merseyside giants have not counted out the possibility of Gomez playing again in a red shirt in the current campaign.

But Liverpool have more immediate problems with both their top two centre-backs missing in action with Virgil van Dijk completely ruled out for the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set to miss a number of weeks of action due to an injury and Joel Matip has continued his struggle to stay fit for to a sustained period of time.

The Reds are expecting Fabinho to recover from his hamstring injury in time to face Leicester City after the international break.