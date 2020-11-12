Leeds United Under-23 boss Mark Jackson has insisted that he was happy with the effort he saw from his players despite their 3-0 defeat at Blackpool in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night.

The Whites’ Under-21 side bowed out of the competition on Wednesday night when Blackpool thrashed them 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

The Leeds Under-21s came up short against the seasoned professionals in the Blackpool side and are now out of the EFL Trophy for this season.

Jackson conceded that he was aware that it was going to be a tough challenge for his players after watching Blackpool over the last week or so but feels his team still played some nice football in the second half.

He was happy with the effort he saw from his team against a Football League side but conceded that the result was disappointing.

The Leeds reserve side manager told LUTV: “It was a tough challenge for the boys, we knew it would be.

“We did a little bit of homework on Blackpool and watched them play so we knew they are a strong team and did we have an idea that we wanted to progress in the competition, as we did.

“But it was a tough test for the boys. I thought we showed some good stuff, particularly in the second half to create some chances.

“The goals were sloppy, which we need to look at.

“But the effort from the players was good, we tried to play our way, which is always important.

“There were pleasing elements but the result was not so good.”

Leeds did receive a hammering from Accrington Stanley in their opening game of the EFL Trophy but got a point against Barrow in the group stage.