Leeds United Under-23s manager Mark Jackson is hopeful that the Whites qualify for the EFL Trophy again next season as he feels his side learned a lot from their experience in the competition.

The Whites only managed to take a point in the group stage of the competition and were defeated 7-0 by Accrington Stanley in their opening game.

They bowed out of the competition with a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool on Wednesday night, but Jackson wants his young players to be playing in the EFL Trophy again next season.

The Leeds second string boss feels his players will take a lot from their experience of playing against Football League sides in proper stadiums and it will aid in their development.

He is hopeful that the experiences his players gathered in the competition and the lessons they learned can be used positively in their league campaign in the Under-23s league.

Jackson said on LUTV when asked about the experience of playing in the EFL Trophy: “We will take a lot from the competition.

“Hopefully we are in a position next year to join the competition again and it would be great for the players to experience playing against this type of opposition at this type of stadium as well.

“Hopefully, we can learn from the games we played in and take it on to our league campaign.”

Leeds Under-23s will be in action after the international break when they will host West Brom at Thorp Arch.