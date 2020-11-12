Celtic assistant John Kennedy has expressed his strong belief that the Hoops can get their season back on track provided they continue to believe in their abilities.

A 4-1 win away at Motherwell in their latest Scottish Premiership game ended a horrible run of results for Celtic, with the Glasgow giants going without a win in their previous six games prior to the Fir Park fixture.

Celtic are currently nine points behind league leaders Rangers and Neil Lennon’s side have been on the receiving end of criticism for their poor displays on the pitch.

However, Kennedy is confident that the Bhoys can turn their season around and urged his team to keep believing in their ability to fight against the odds and rise to the top.

Celtic have always came back with added vigour when the cards were stacked against them on previous occasions, he feels, and the Scotsman has no doubt that the Hoops will rise to the occasion again this time around.

“You have to be measured as a Celtic player”, Kennedy told Celtic View.

“At this moment in time, when people are questioning a lot of things, we have to believe in what we’re doing.

“It’s worked for us for a number of years now and we’ll continue to work that way and refine things.

“We’ve had results we didn’t want but we have to face up to that and learn from it.

“As long as we make sure we continue to we work hard, that’s the only way to turn it around.”

Celtic have played two games fewer than Rangers in the league and will look to resume their campaign with a win away at Hibernian on 21st November.