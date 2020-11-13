Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that the future of Benfica loanee Gedson Fernandes’ in north London is up to his parent club to decide on, with the midfielder struggling for game time at present.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January from Portuguese giants Benfica on a loan deal that is set to run through until next summer.

However, Gedson has only made 13 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since his arrival and his involvement on the pitch in the current season ends with a solo outing in Tottenham’s EFL Cup win against Chelsea in September.

Despite Gedson playing little part in his plans for Spurs so far this season, Mourinho revealed that he is happy to have the player at his disposal and insists he will never force him towards the exit door.

The Portuguese tactician added that it is entirely up to Benfica to decide whether they want to cut Gedson’s loan move short by recalling the player as soon as in January, and stressed his club will completely cooperate with the Primeira Liga outfit in any decision they take regarding the 21-year-old as both clubs want what is good for the player.

“For me it is never a problem, but a solution”, Mourinho told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV.

“Having him [Fernandes] in the squad, even if he is not called up and not playing, is an extremely comfortable situation.

“I will never be the one to push him or say that I don’t want him here, because I understand the situation of the kid and Benfica.

“If Benfica want to end his stay here, we will be here to cooperate because we want the good of the player.

“Benfica have the power to decide [his future] and it will be accepted by us “

Gedson has missed out on the Premier League matchday squads in all but one game so far, and could only remain on the bench in Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in September.