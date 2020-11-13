Leeds United talent Bryce Hosannah has settled in well at Bradford City and has the potential to be a good player in the future, Bantams boss Stuart McCall has insisted.

Hosannah joined League Two club Bradford from Leeds with a view to earning first team playing time.

The 21-year-old has been in a regular in the Bantams team since his move in September and has now signed a new contract with parent club Leeds.

Reflecting on the youngster’s progress at the club, Bradford manager McCall explained that he has settled in at the League Two outfit.

McCall sees a good long-term future in the Leeds loanee and is aware of his abilities going forward, but stressed the need for him to hone his defensive skills as a right-back.

“He has settled in really well“, McCall was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“He is quiet and unassuming, but has obviously got good ability going forward and in one-on-one defending, he has got the pace.

“He just needed to learn – especially as he is a young player – defensive positions at times.

“But as he has been playing with us as a wing-back, we expect him to do more going forward than defending, really.

“But he is certainly a good one for the future and we are delighted to have him.”

Hosannah has made five League Two appearances for the Bantams so far this season, playing both at right-back and right wing-back.