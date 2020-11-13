Hakan Calhanoglu’s agent believes that AC Milan will eventually meet his client’s demands in order to keep him at the San Siro, amid the midfielder being linked with Manchester United.

Calhanoglu has just eight months left on his current deal at AC Milan and is in line to leave the Rossoneri on a free transfer at the end of the season, something which has alerted other clubs to his situation.

The 26-year-old is believed to be keen on staying at AC Milan and the Rossoneri are also prepared to offer him a new deal in order for him to continue at the San Siro.

But the negotiations between AC Milan and his agent Gordon Stipic have been slow and AC Milan are not willing to meet his demands.

Stipic has told AC Milan that his client deserves a contract worth €7m per season, a figure the Rossoneri do not want to pay as it would make him the highest-paid player at the club.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, his agent believes the Rossoneri will become increasingly desperate to keep Calhanoglu and eventually agree to the proposed terms.

The 26-year-old has been a big player for the Serie A giants but at the moment there is some distance between his demands and what AC Milan are prepared to pay.

His agent has not moved away from the contract demands and is prepared to play the waiting game with AC Milan.

Calhanoglu has been linked with a move to England where Manchester United are claimed to be monitoring the situation.