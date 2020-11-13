Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has heaped praise on fellow custodian Anthony Patterson following his Black Cats debut this week.

20-year-old goalkeeper Patterson made his senior debut for Sunderland in their 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Although he conceded two goals on his first senior appearance for the side, Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper Burge is impressed with the youngster.

Following Patterson’s debut, Burge has explained that he has been aware of the 20-year-old’s potential since he joined the Black Cats last year and feels he has a bright future ahead.

The 27-year-old is also delighted that Patterson’s hard work in training paid off as he was handed his senior debut for the side this week.

“I’m buzzing for him, he’s really deserved his chance“, Burge was quoted as saying by Sunderland’s official site.

“Ever since I’ve come in, I’ve watched Patta and seen what a fantastic young ‘keeper he is.

“I think he’s really worked for the opportunity to make his debut.

“I’m really proud of him, I know how hard he works in every training session and he’s certainly got a bright future.”

Having made his debut against Fleetwood, Patterson will now be looking to continue his development and compete with Burge to be the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.