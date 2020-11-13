Former Arsenal academy midfielder Charlie Gilmour has insisted that he does not worry about the career trajectories of some of his former Gunners team-mates.

A product of the Arsenal academy, the defensive midfielder made two senior appearances for the Gunners in the Europa League under Unai Emery, but then slipped out of favour.

He played alongside the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson in the Arsenal academy and while their careers have taken off at the Emirates, Gilmour is looking for a new club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Norwich City.

The midfielder has been having trials at various clubs and is hoping to earn a contract.

Gilmour stressed that he is still in contact with a number of his former Arsenal team-mates and has taken note of how some of their careers have shaped.

But he indicated that he has no hard feelings or resentment and stressed that he cannot be focusing on what his former team-mates are doing at the moment.

The 21-year-old told The Athletic: “I still keep in contact with guys at Arsenal. People like Eddie, Joe, Reiss.

“A lot of boys that have left Arsenal as well, like Josh DaSilva at Brentford, Marcus McGuane.

“It’s just crazy to see where everyone is now.

“You look at other people you played with and you see them doing so well, or even not doing so well and it’s surprising to you.

“But it’s important not to worry about other people’s pathways because that could be your own downfall.”

Gilmour also had a loan spell at Dutch outfit Telstar after he joined Norwich.