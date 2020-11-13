Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed his enduring love for the Championship and believes the English second tier shaped him into the player he is.

Klich started more than 90 league games on the trot for Leeds in the Championship over two years and played a starring role in helping them back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

The midfielder was one of the stars of the Championship in the last two seasons and has continued to impress in the Premier League with the Yorkshire giants.

But the Pole continues to love the Championship and admits that he is closely following the league again, where he feels there is going to be a mad dash for promotion as there are as many as 18 good teams in the second tier of English football.

Klich insisted that he cannot say anything bad about playing in the Championship as he believes the league toughened him up as a footballer and turned him into the player that he is now.

“I have not stopped following the Championship”, the Leeds midfielder told Sportowe Fakty.

“I think there will be a mad race for promotion this season. There are very good 18 teams of similar quality.

“There is no such thing as a favourite [in the Championship], a player never comes off the pitch thinking that he is worse than the opponent.

“I won’t say a bad word about the Championship, this league toughened me up and shaped me to some extent.”

Klich’s career at Leeds looked over before he grabbed his chance during pre-season under Marcelo Bielsa in 2018 and the Poland international has not looked back.