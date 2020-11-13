Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has warned the Reds that Leicester City and Jamie Vardy will look to relentlessly exploit their defensive weakness once they come back from the international break.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez underwent knee surgery on Thursday, but the Reds are still hopeful that he will be able to play before the end of the season.

But the Reds were already missing Virgil van Dijk, who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set to miss action for a number of weeks due to an injury.

Liverpool are staring at a defensive crisis ahead of facing Leicester after the international break and Hutchison admits facing Leicester and Vardy will be a tough task for any player who is selected to play alongside Joel Matip.

The former Anfield star is certain that Vardy and Leicester will prepare to make sure that they make full use of the weakness in the Liverpool defence due to the injury crisis.

Hutchison said on ESPN FC: “This is going to be a hard ask for whichever player plays alongside Joel Matip.

“Make no mistake when Leicester pick their side, Jamie Vardy, I would guarantee, will start in Brendan Rodgers’ eleven.

“He is going to try and pick on what he thinks the weakest part of Liverpool’s defence.

“And we don’t know which personnel will play in that role.”

Fabinho has also been recovering from a hamstring injury but Liverpool are hopeful that he will be ready to face Leicester.