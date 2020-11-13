Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that new boy Carlos Vinicius will have more opportunities to prove his worth at Spurs as the season unfolds.

Vinicius was roped in by Mourinho over the transfer window as back-up for Spurs hitman Harry Kane from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal.

And the Brazilian has so far made four appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, registering two assists in the process.

Mourinho insists Vinicius will have plenty of opportunities through the course of the current season to prove his worth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stake a claim for a permanent switch to England come next summer.

The Spurs boss is content in the way Vinicius has so far contributed to Tottenham and the 57-year-old believes the Brazilian will only benefit from his loan spell in England, as he backed the 25-year-old to become a more complete player under his tutelage.

Asked about his verdict on Benfica loanee Vinicius, Mourinho told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV: “Vinicius is different [than Gedson Fernandes].

“He arrived and the space for him is obvious.

“We have two strikers, we don’t have three, four or five, and he is one of the two.

“The other is one of the three best strikers in the world and that results in a difficult situation for Vinicius, but you can play both together, there are games in which I will do it.

“Rotation is important because Harry cannot play all games.

“Vinicius will play many times, he will have the opportunity to prove his worth in the Premier League and convince Tottenham to buy him.

“If he doesn’t, he will return to Benfica a lot more experienced and a lot more complete

“This situation is good for all three parties.”

Having made his Premier League debut away at West Bromwich Albion in his team’s 1-0 win on Sunday, Vinicius will be eager for the top flight campaign to resume following the international break as he looks to clock up more game time with his new team.