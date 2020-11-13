Jose Mourinho’s former deputy Jose Morais has given an insight into how the Tottenham Hotspur boss’ contribution to football goes beyond the silverware he led his clubs to.

The Spurs boss has lifted top flight league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, while also writing his own legacy in Europe with two Champions League trophies and a Europa League winning campaign.

Morais assisted Mourinho in the dugout at Inter, Real Madrid and Chelsea, and enjoyed an insider’s insight into how the Spurs boss influenced a whole generation of managers.

The 55-year-old is of the view that the succession of players and former understudies who learned the game under Mourinho’s tutelage highlights the Tottenham boss’ impact on modern day football.

Mourinho’s rigorous approach to management and his methodical organisation reflected positively on a whole generation of players and aspiring managers who have now grown into leaders in their respective fields, according to Morais.

“Sergio Conceicao learned a lot from Mourinho about what he is as a coach and today Conceicao is a quality coach, with charisma and great personality”, Morais told Spanish news agency EFE.

“Jorge Costa, Mario Silva, etc, there are a generation of players who worked with Mourinho and have now become coaches.

“There is a generation of coaches who were trained by Mourinho and benefited a lot from it, through his rigorous methods and organisation.

“He is a reference for them.”

Having won the Premier League title three times with Chelsea, Mourinho is now on a quest to win the top flight title with a second club in the shape of Tottenham.