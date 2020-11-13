Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai has popped up on to the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are keeping a close watch on his performances.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is being tracked by several clubs in Europe as he continues to impress in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg.

His performances have attracted the attention of Serie A giants AC Milan, who want to sign him next summer, and Arsenal have also held talks with the player’s entourage over a potential move to north London.

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are also tracking the Hungarian and are considering signing him from their sister club in Austria.

But the race to sign Szoboszlai is set to become even hotter as according to Spanish daily AS, the attacking midfielder has emerged on Real Madrid’s radar.

The 20-year-old consistent performances have registered with the Real Madrid recruitment department over the last few months.

The club’s technical department, headed by Juni Calafat, have been receiving glowing reports from their scouts in Europe tracking Szoboszlai.

Real Madrid have added his name to the list of players the club will take a closer look at over the course of the next few months.

The Hungarian will enter the final year of his contract with Red Bull Salzburg next summer and he has a €25m buy-out clause as well.

Real Madrid are open to offers for Isco and believe Szoboszlai will be the ideal replacement for the Spaniard.