Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are tracking Benfica starlet Fabio Baptista, who is also on Atalanta’s radar.

Baptista is under contract at the Estadio da Luz and currently turns out for Benfica’s B team, where he has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Serie A side Atalanta are keen on the 19-year-old right-sided player and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also admirers.

The Premier League pair are keeping close eyes on Baptista’s progress in Portugal, but it remains to be seen whether they will make a move for him.

Benfica have Baptista locked down on a contract in Lisbon until the summer of 2024.

He has turned out in the second tier for Benfica B this season, with his side sitting second from bottom in the league after losing six of their eight games.

Baptista is part of Portugal’s international set-up, having been involved with the Under-19s and Under-20s.

The January transfer window is now rapidly approaching and Benfica could be tested with offers for Baptista in the new year.