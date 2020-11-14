Former Aston Villa striker Alan McInally has heaped praise on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and feels signing him from Arsenal for £20m was a steal.

Martinez has been Aston Villa’s first-choice goalkeeper since joining from north London outfit Arsenal in the transfer window.

The Argentine custodian has helped Dean Smith’s side to win five of their seven Premier League games so far, while also keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Former Aston Villa star McInally is delighted with how Martinez has fared since moving to Villa Park and is of the view that signing him from Arsenal for £20m was a steal.

The Scot explained that Villa have been lacking a good goalkeeper in recent years and is delighted that they have found one in the shape of Martinez, who he feels has improved them.

“I cannot believe we have horse-shoed him out of London“, McInally told Footy Accumulators.

“Emiliano Martinez is now the goalkeeper at Aston Villa and Arsenal will be thinking who in God’s name sanctioned that.

“He is a really good goalkeeper.

“I think you have already seen, even defensively, Villa are looking a little bit… not a little bit better, much better.

“What Aston Villa have not had for a long time is a top goalkeeper, genuinely.

“With great respect to some of them who have been there, for me, they weren’t top goalkeepers, they genuinely weren’t, and I think Martinez is.

“And with a bit of luck, he is going to prove that we have basically stolen him for £20m from Arsenal.“

Having made a positive start to his life at Aston Villa, Martinez will be hopeful of helping his new side achieve their targets as he clocks up the regular game time which eluded him at Arsenal.