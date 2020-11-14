Rangers youth star Ciaran Dickson has explained that he enjoys showing Steven Gerrard what he can do while training with the Gers senior squad.

The 18-year-old midfielder was included in the Light Blues’ squad to lock horns with Portuguese side Benfica in the Europa League.

Apart from being named among the substitutes in Lisbon, Dickson has also been regularly involved with the Rangers’ first team recently.

Reflecting on his experience with the senior squad, the teenager has explained that he is finding it easy to adapt, although the challenge has been difficult.

Despite the difficulties, Dickson is enjoying his time with the first team and is delighted to have the opportunity to show Gers boss Gerrard what he can bring to the team.

“It has been difficult but I am finding it very easy to adapt“, Dickson told Rangers TV.

“As I said, I’m enjoying every day, I’m taking it day by day.

“I’m enjoying showing the gaffer what I can do and all the background staff.“

Dickson got his first taste of senior football against Benfica and will now be looking forward to making his first appearance for Rangers.