Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker, who is on loan at Trabzonspor, has hailed the way that the Blues handle their players out on loan and feels spells at different clubs has been to his benefit.

The 25-year-old midfielder rose through the ranks of Chelsea’s academy before making his senior debut for the side in the 2013/14 season.

However, Baker has struggled to back his debut up with more appearances for the Blues and has spent a large amount time away on loan, with Trabzonspor being the latest in a long list of clubs.

Despite making just one appearance for Chelsea, Baker is steeped in the way the Blues handle the development of their players, which he stressed they have a well-developed system in place to do.

Baker, who has had stints at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Reading and Fortuna Dusseldorf prior to heading to Turkey.

“The impact of Chelsea on my career and their benefit to me, of course, cannot be denied“, Baker told the Trabzonspor magazine.

“However, I think that gaining different experiences has also helped me to be where I am now.

“Chelsea have sent many players on loan and likewise are a big club with a lot of talent and a lot of players.

“They have a system for loan players.

“They usually try to get former professional football players to follow these players.

“These [retired] players watch your matches. They talk to you after the matches.

“They will ask you how you are doing and whether you need help with anything.“

Currently on loan at Trabzonspor, Baker has made six Turkish Super Lig appearances for the side, providing two assists in the process and will be looking to kick on at the Black Sea Storm.