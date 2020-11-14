Hungary coach Marco Rossi has revealed that he feels Arsenal linked Dominik Szoboszlai is more likely to move to Germany if he does leave Red Bull Salzburg.

Szoboszlai’s performances for the Austrian outfit have seen a number of clubs start to show interest in securing his services.

German side RB Leipzig, Serie A outfits AC Milan and Napoli, and Spanish champions Real Madrid have all been linked with wanting to snap up the Hungary international, while Premier League giants Arsenal are also on the trail of the midfielder, with the Gunners claimed to have made contact with the player’s agent.

However, Szoboszlai’s national team coach Rossi feels the midfielder is more likely to move to the Bundesliga if he does go, and the 56-year-old is of the view that the Red Bull Salzburg starlet would find it is easier to adapt to life in Germany as Austrian football is similar to German.

Rossi is confident in the Hungarian’s quality and has backed Szoboszlai to make the leap to a bigger league when the time is right.

Asked about Szoboszlai moving to Napoli, Rossi told CalcioNapoli24 TV: “My feeling is that he is more likely to end up in Germany.

“He is ready to make the leap in quality, going to the Bundesliga is less of a change

“Salzburg’s Austrian football is similar to the Bundesliga.

“Arriving in Italy would involve changes and periods of adaptation from a tactical point of view.”

Szoboszlai broke into senior football at Austrian side Liefering, before then being snapped up by Red Bull Salzburg.