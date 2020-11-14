Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill believes Leeds United’s style of football suits Stuart Dallas and it has improved him as a player.

Dallas played a big part in Leeds being promoted to the Premier League and has remained a pivotal player for the Whites in the top flight as well.

The Northern Ireland international has thrived playing under Marcelo Bielsa and has featured in multiple positions due to his versatile nature and the consistency of his performances.

O’Neill worked with Dallas in the Northern Ireland set-up and believes playing for Leeds has only improved him as a player as the Whites’ style of football suits his game, which depends on high intensity running and pressing.

The former Northern Ireland boss told The Athletic: “I think the way Leeds play really suits Stuart.

“There’s an emphasis on high-intensity running, getting up to the ball and the opposition, pressing.

“That’s a big part of what Leeds do and what Stuart is.

“He’s really focused on it and his quality has improved. He’s in the game constantly. Stuart doesn’t dwell on things.

“When he gives the ball away, for example, he just reacts, thinks about how he’s going to help his team get it back.

“That is something.”

O’Neill also feels Dallas has emerged as a role model for Northern Irish youngsters with the way he has remained grounded and worked hard to reach the top of the game.

“The route his career has taken, he’s very grounded.

He is 100 per cent a role model to Irish players.

“He’s a brilliant lad, Stuart. He persevered. He’s made himself the best version of himself.”

Dallas joined Leeds from Brentford in 2015 as a winger and now regularly operates at full-back for the Yorkshire giants.