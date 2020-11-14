Leeds United starlet Bryce Hosannah has revealed that he wanted to enjoy the feeling of having something riding on every game and that was a key factor in him choosing to join Bradford City on loan.

Hosannah is on his first loan spell away from Leeds in League Two at Bradford as he bids to further develop his talents.

The defender’s abilities have already been recognised by Leeds as he recently penned a new deal in the summer to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Hosannah will now be looking to kick on over the remainder of the season and he admits that he knew he would not play for the first team at Elland Road this term.

The 21-year-old is clear that foremost in his mind when it came to choosing Bradford was the prospect of being able to play games where three points were on the line and wins crucial.

“Going from 23s, I was in and around the first team at Leeds and knew what it was like but I wasn’t playing”, Hosannah told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Now, to be playing, to have something riding on every game we play is exactly what I was looking for when I made the decision to come here.

“It’s been a good experience, I’ve been enjoying it. Playing in the FA Cup, on TV, it’s all been good so far.

“I knew it was going to be different and more intense, which I have found with the scheduling, but I was just looking forward to the challenge.”

Hosannah admits that League Two football is more physical than games with Leeds Under-23s.

“It’s obviously more physical, that’s the main difference I’ve noticed.

“A couple of weeks ago we played Barrow away, up at theirs, and I’ve never experienced a game like that before.”

Bradford finished ninth in the League Two standings last season, just four points off the playoff spots, but this term they have started slowly and are 16th.