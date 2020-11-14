Leeds United talent Bryce Hosannah, who is on loan at Bradford City, has revealed that a lot of things he has learned from Marcelo Bielsa have improved him, allowing him to play with real intensity.

The youngster, who joined Leeds’ academy from Crystal Palace in 2017, headed to Bradford in September on loan in a bid to clock up regular game time.

Hosannah believes that working under Bielsa is standing him in good stead for his stint away and allowing him to play with intensity as part of his game.

He admits that with Leeds operating a man-marking system at the back, unlike many other clubs, he has needed to adapt to zonal marking.

“One of the main things I’ve realised, at Leeds I’d become so used to defending with the man-marking system”, Hosannah told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It had become second nature, I’d forgotten no other teams do it.

“A lot of it is defending the space, defending zonally so I’ve had to change that.

“A lot of the stuff I’ve learned, particularly since Bielsa has come, has only improved me in terms of playing with a real intensity.

“That’s something I’ve tried to bring since I’ve joined and it’s helped my performances as well.”

Hosannah insists that on the technical front he has not had any issues at Bradford as Leeds have improved that area of his game.

“The technical aspect, obviously coming from a club like Leeds where all the players are technically assured, I don’t think I’ve had any struggle from that point of view.

“Technically I feel as though I’ve improved a lot at Leeds.

“I’m a player that likes to play at pace but I don’t really rely on that as much, I can switch up my game a bit.”

Bradford currently sit just 16th in the League Two standings and Hosannah will be hoping to help the club push their way up the table soon.