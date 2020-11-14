Leicester City star Dennis Praet has revealed that he is enjoying life in the Premier League and is more happy in England than when he was plying his trade in Serie A.

The Belgian got his first taste of English football in August last year after arriving at the King Power Stadium from Italian side Sampdoria.

Praet has risen to become a key player in Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers squad, with the 26-year-old staring in seven of Leicester’s eight Premier League matches so far this season.

After acclimatising to the hurried rhythms of the English top flight in his debut season, Praet has started to enjoy life in England with the Belgian insisting that he is having more fun on the pitch than he used to have in Italy.

The Leicester midfielder admits that his Sampdoria days made him a better footballer, but went on to stress that he feels a lot happier with the east Midlands outfit.

“We don’t have to sit in here [at Leicester] two or three days a week to study the tactics of the opponent [like in Serie A]”, Praet told Belgian magazine Sport/ Voetbalmagazine.

“It’s just more fun to play football in the Premier League.

“I’m not going to lie about that.

“Italy has made me a better footballer, but I am happier in the Premier League.”

Praet is currently on international duty with the Belgium national team and Leicester will be back in Premier League action on 21st November, with the current Premier League leaders set to travel to Merseyside to take on LIverpool.