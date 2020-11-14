Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has insisted that Marcelo Bielsa’s detailed coaching means that he instantly knows when he has made a mistake on the pitch.

The 29-year-old has proven to be a solid performer for Leeds since he joined from Brentford and Bielsa regularly counts upon him as part of his Whites side.

He has remained in favour in the Premier League as well and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him an asset for Bielsa, who likes players who can play in different roles.

Dallas admits that working under Bielsa has been an eye-opener and the standards the Leeds boss has set have also meant that he demands more from himself on the pitch as well.

The Leeds star also insisted that due to the kind of detailed coaching Bielsa does, as a player he now knows when he has made a mistake on the pitch and it has helped him to see the game differently.

“He sees the game differently”, Dallas told The Athletic.

“He’s set standards really, really high — what I demand of myself now. I know when I’ve had a good or a bad game. I don’t need people to tell me.

“I’m my own biggest critic.

“If I make a mistake on the pitch, I know straight away because of how he’s coached us, how he’s made us see the game.

“I know automatically now what I should have done, or could have done, simply because after every game he’ll go through it individually with us.

“He’ll show us our clips, he’ll do that himself with us.

“It’s made me see the game differently.

“I wasn’t one for going down the coaching route but seeing the level of his detail and the way he makes me see the game, you’d be silly not to take in that information.”

Leeds have so far shipped 17 goals in just eight Premier League games, the worst record in the division, and Dallas will be hoping to help his side keep the door closed at the back when the league resumes after the international break.