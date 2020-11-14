West Ham United defender Ben Johnson has revealed that he is aiming to live up to Hammers boss David Moyes’ vision to build a strong young core in the first team squad.

The young right-back is becoming increasingly integrated into Moyes’ plan for the capital club’s future and has been enjoying a sustained period of involvement with the senior squad.

Johnson is the among the latest crop of home-grown talents to represent West Ham’s first team and Moyes’s faith in his club’s youth system is growing, with the Scotsman aiming to build a core of young players in the senior squad.

The West Ham starlet is aiming to provide Moyes with the youthful vigour that he is trying to cultivate in his squad, as he has said a young, hungry core is necessary at the London Stadium for the team to put in strong displays across all competitions.

Johnson is completely in sync with his manager’s vision as the 20-year-old stressed that when a club regularly play in intense competitions such as the Premier League, a balanced mixture of experience and youthful energy is needed.

Asked about his thoughts on Moyes’ aim to build a young, hungry squad to compete in all competitions, Johnson told West Ham’s official site: “Yeah, I think that’s [young core of players] what you need”,

“You need a core group of young players who are hungry to succeed.

“I’ve taken the words out of his mouth, but that is really pertinent I think because the Premier League is so fast, so intense.

“You need players who are in their prime, but you also need players who are coming through and are young and athletic.”

West Ham are next in action after the international break at Bramall Lane against Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side.