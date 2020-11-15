Former Paris Saint-Germain star Eric Rabesandratana has told the French champions to break the bank for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Rabesandratana watched Kante in action for France in their 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday and was hugely impressed with what he saw from the Chelsea man.

He believes that Kante would be the difference when it comes to PSG winning the Champions League, which has so far eluded them despite all their spending.

And he has urged PSG to pay whatever is needed to take Kante from Chelsea and to the Parc des Princes.

“I would like to say that if I was a leader at PSG, I would break the bank to sign N’Golo Kante”, Rabesandratana said on French radio station France Bleu Paris.

“He was still huge on Saturday.

“Kante is the player who would allow PSG to win the Champions League. They do not need [Lionel] Messi or anyone [else].”

France sit top of their Nations League group after their win in Portugal and have picked up 13 points from their five games so far, three points more than the Portuguese.

Kante was wanted by Italian giants Inter in the recent transfer window, but the Nerazzurri were unable to come up with an offer to convince Chelsea to sell.