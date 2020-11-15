Lille full-back Zeki Celik has admitted that he heard that Tottenham Hotspur were keen on him during the last transfer window and is interested in playing in the Premier League in the future.

Spurs were hunting reinforcements over the course of the transfer window and made a number of signings to strengthen Jose Mourinho’s squad.

They were strongly linked with Lille defender Celik and news of the Premier League side’s interest reached the 23-year-old.

He is clear that he is unaware of whether Tottenham put in a bid to take him away from Lille, but is happy to still be at the French side, who are currently sitting second in Ligue 1.

Celik though admits that playing his football in the Premier League in the future is something that would interest him, hinting the door could be open to a switch to England.

“I heard there was interest from Tottenham, but I don’t know if they made an offer”, Celik was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.

“Anyway, I know the Premier League is a league that appeals to me, but I am happy to stay, especially in view of our start to the season.”

Celik has played in all but one of Lille’s ten Ligue 1 games so far this season and even chipped in with a goal in a 3-0 win at Strasbourg last month.

The right-back has a contract with Lille which runs until 2023 and it remains to be seen if the French side will be tested with offers for him in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.