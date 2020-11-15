Former England centre-back Martin Keown believes that Marcelo Bielsa’s man-marking approach is leaving Leeds United’s central defenders exposed.

While Leeds have won plaudits for their attacking and intense football since returning to the Premier League, questions are beginning to be asked about their defensive approach.

Leeds have shipped 17 goals in just eight Premier League games and their last two encounters ended in 4-1 defeats against Leicester City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Former England and Arsenal defender Keown feels that the way Bielsa sets up his team, using a man-marking approach, means that the centre-backs are being exposed.

He admits Bielsa has had a huge number of games to drill his methods into the players, but is unsure if they can sustain the approach.

Keown said on talkSPORT: “We did this a little bit with Graham Taylor, God rest his soul, and I was asked to play man-for-man in a back three at Villa and it was exhausting, absolutely exhausting.

“I did the same at Everton with Howard Kendall and he said ‘look, the three of you share that role, if the striker wants to run all the way across the face of you, you just pass him on’. I did half as much running.”

And the former England man added: “He’s had 70-odd matches there and the players are well-drilled and they know exactly what he wants.

“I don’t know if the players can sustain it, what I am seeing is their two central defenders being exposed.

“If you’re going to go man-for-man all over the pitch, eventually there’s somebody in a one v one situation and they’re not comfortable with that.”

Leeds brought in two new centre-backs over the course of the transfer window, snapped up Robin Koch from Freiburg and Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad.