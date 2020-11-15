Liverpool legend John Aldridge has bemoaned the Reds suffering another potential injury blow as they wrestle with a defensive injury crisis.

The champions are already without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long term injuries, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined.

Questions remain over Joel Matip’s ability to stay fit for a prolonged period of time and Fabinho, who has slotted in at the back when needed, has been out of action too.

Now left-back Andrew Robertson is the subject of a fitness question mark with suggestions he has a hamstring injury.

Reds legend Aldridge thinks Liverpool may need to completely rejig their defence against Leicester City after the international break.

Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “Andy Robertson is now injured (hamstring apparently?) folks.

“Completely different back 4 next week v Leicester!”

Liverpool have already conceded 16 goals in just eight Premier League games this season and face a Leicester side who have let in just nine goals in their eight games and sit top of the league at present.