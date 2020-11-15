The champions are already without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long term injuries, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined.
Questions remain over Joel Matip’s ability to stay fit for a prolonged period of time and Fabinho, who has slotted in at the back when needed, has been out of action too.
Now left-back Andrew Robertson is the subject of a fitness question mark with suggestions he has a hamstring injury.
Reds legend Aldridge thinks Liverpool may need to completely rejig their defence against Leicester City after the international break.
Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “Andy Robertson is now injured (hamstring apparently?) folks.
“Completely different back 4 next week v Leicester!”
Liverpool have already conceded 16 goals in just eight Premier League games this season and face a Leicester side who have let in just nine goals in their eight games and sit top of the league at present.