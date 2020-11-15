Rangers are showing interest in Kenny McLean, who would be willing to leave Norwich City to make the move to Ibrox, according to the Sun.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is looking at landing McLean after the club tried to snap him up in the recent transfer window.

It is claimed that Rangers could try to convince Norwich to sell the 28-year-old in the new year with an offer which would be paid in instalments, or on an initial loan deal which would contain an obligation to buy to kick in during the summer.

And if Rangers can agree terms then McLean is ready to make the switch to Ibrox.

McLean is a boyhood Rangers fan and is prepared to answer the call from north of the border as Gerrard looks to stop Celtic from winning a tenth successive title.

The midfielder has struggled for regular minutes for Norwich in the Championship so far this season, completing the full 90 minutes on just three occasions.

McLean in contrast turned out in all but one of Norwich’s 38 Premier League fixtures last season as the Canaries slipped down to the Championship.

The former Aberdeen man is under contract at Carrow Road until 2023 and it remains to be seen what level of bid Norwich would be looking for to sanction his sale.