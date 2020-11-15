West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has admitted that he is hugely lucky to be able to lean on club legend Mark Noble when it comes to dealing with the pressure of wearing the captain’s armband.

Hammers manager David Moyes has not been shy about handing the armband to Rice this term when he is in the team and Noble on the bench.

Rice has had the honour of leading West Ham in a number of notable clashes this season, including in matches against champions Liverpool, London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and last season’s runners-up Manchester City.

Just 21 years old, Rice has skippered West Ham in six Premier League games this term and admits that having Noble to lean on is hugely helpful; Noble has made over 500 appearances for the Hammers.

“Coming up with Nobes as the captain and me kind of being the rising player in the team, the manager, David Moyes, has given me the armband this season when Nobes isn’t playing, and I’m taking it in my stride”, Rice was quoted as saying by his club’s official site.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve got someone like Nobes there to help me along the way.

“I’m obviously only 21 and I’m captaining the big games like Liverpool and Manchester City, so long may that continue”, he added.

West Ham have so far picked up eleven points from their opening eight league games and are next in action after the international break away at bottom club Sheffield United; Chris Wilder’s Blades have yet to win this term and have lost seven of their eight games.