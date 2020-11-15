Rafael van der Vaart has revealed his view that the Tottenham Hotspur side he played in was a better team collectively than the one he played in at Real Madrid, and the best out of every club he played for.

Van der Vaart joined Tottenham from Real Madrid on a deadline day deal in the summer of 2010 and went on to become a cult hero at White Hart Lane.

He spent just two years at Tottenham, but his performances and goals, especially against Arsenal, made him a fan favourite amongst the Spurs supporters.

The Dutchman also loves the north Londoners still and insisted that the Tottenham side he played in was the best club team he played in during his career.

He insisted that they were collectively even better than Real Madrid and his performances at Tottenham were down to the quality he had around him in the team.

Van der Vaart told The Athletic: “[Tottenham were] maybe the best club team I ever played in, quality-wise.

“Yeah [they were better than Real Madrid], because as a team understanding, guys like [Luka] Modric, [Gareth] Bale, [Aaron] Lennon, [Jermain] Defoe, [Ledley] King, Scotty Parker in the middle, Peter Crouch.

“We had so many good players, with the ball and without the ball, that’s why I performed so good.”

Van der Vaart also spent just two years at Real Madrid, but was sold to Tottenham once they signed Mesut Ozil in 2010.