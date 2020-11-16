Brighton & Hove Albion talent Odel Offiah is being closely monitored by Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

In recent years, German clubs have turned to England in search of talents and have already lured a number of youngsters to the Bundesliga, including Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

A host of British talents have made the switch and are currently plying their trade in Germany, both for senior teams and youth sides of big and small clubs.

Brighton starlet Offiah could become the latest in line to move, with the 18-year-old attracting interest from Borussia Monchengladbach.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Bundesliga club have placed the teenage defender on their radar and are tracking the player.

Offiah caught the attention of Borussia Monchengladbach’s scouts some time ago and is currently being closely monitored.

The Englishman currently plies his trade for Brighton’s Under-18s side and is yet to sign a professional contract with the Premier League club.

The Seagulls are keen to tie Offiah down to a professional contract but Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to pounce if an agreement cannot be reached.

Predominantly a centre-back, Offiah can also operate at right-back and as a defensive midfielder.