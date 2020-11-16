Former Netherlands international Andy van der Meyde has expressed his strong belief that Manchester United new boy Donny Van de Beek can succeed in the Premier League, though he is unsure if the Red Devils are right for him.

Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford during the recent transfer window, swapping shirt of his boyhood club Ajax for the red of Manchester United.

The Dutchman is yet to start a single Premier League game since arriving in England, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer using the midfielder as a bit part player so far in the current league campaign.

Despite being unable to hit full flow on the pitch since leaving the Netherlands, Van der Meyde is confident the Manchester United new boy possesses the quality and drive to succeed in the ever-demanding Premier League.

“He keeps on going, that boy”, Van der Meyde told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“I think he has a good chance of succeeding in England.

“He always has that drive, [his heart] is in the right place, [he] never gives up.

However, the former Netherlands star expressed his concerns over whether Old Trafford is the right place for him to shine, with Van de Beek struggling to find opportunities to express his craft owing to the competition for places in the middle of the park under Solskjaer.

“So, I think he can succeed in England, but I don’t know whether he can do it at Manchester United.

“He has a lot of competition and gets few opportunities.

“But he can handle the level.”

Van de Beek, who is currently away on duty with the Dutch national team, will be determined to raise his game and earn Solskjaer’s trust when he returns to Manchester following the international break.