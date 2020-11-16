Newcastle United goalkeeper Jake Turner has revealed that talks with former Magpies star Sammy Ameobi convinced him to join the club from Bolton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old custodian joined Premier League side Newcastle from then Championship club Bolton last year, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

One year following his move to St. James’ Park, Turner has lifted the lid on how former Newcastle star and his team-mate at Bolton Ameobi convinced him to join the Tyneside outfit.

Recalling his chats with the 28-year-old, the goalkeeper revealed that Ameobi always talked about Newcastle and explained how he kept telling him about the club after training sessions.

Having enjoyed working with the former Newcastle star, Turner went on to heap praise on Ameobi and admitted that the winger was a tough player to play against in training as a goalkeeper.

“He never shut up about Newcastle!” Turner told The Athletic.

“Every time I chatted to Sammy after training, he talked about what a great club it is and how he loved his time there.

“His chats convinced me that Newcastle was the place I needed to go next.

“I enjoyed working with Sammy, he’s got an absolute wand of a left foot.

“When he cuts in from the right, you know where it’s going every time.

“It’s tough for a keeper playing against him in training, though, because you know it’s sailing into the top corner!”

Turner is currently on loan at League Two side Morecambe and Ameobi’s elder brother, Shola Ameobi, who is Newcastle’s loan manager, keeps track of the goalkeeper.