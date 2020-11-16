West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals feels David Moyes and his coaches are succeeding in making the Hammers a competitive team in the Premier League.

When Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini as the manager of West Ham last December, they were placed 17th in the league, just one point above the relegation zone.

The Scottish tactician went on to ensure that the Irons survived the relegation battle and has now led them to 12th place in the league after eight games, five points behind fourth place.

Reflecting on Moyes’ stint so far, West Ham star Fornals feels the former Manchester United manager and his coaches are succeeding in making the Irons a competitive side.

The Spaniard also explained his current role in the team that sees him perform a variety of tasks within games in order to satisfy Moyes’ requirements, with the manager often changing players’ positions.

“I’m feeling more comfortable because, with Arthur [Masuaku] and [Aaron Cresswell] Cressy playing down the left-hand side, I can go into the middle a little bit“, Fornals told West Ham’s official site.

“It’s a strange position to explain because sometimes I am defending like a winger, at other times I’m up with the striker and at other times I’m in the midfield – it depends on the flow of the game and how the boss thinks we can hurt the other team more.

“It depends on a lot of things.

“Both before and during the game, the manager changes our positions and sometimes we play 2-1-2 or other times I play wide.

“It depends how the boss and the coaches watch the game.

“They are trying to make a new and competitive team and I think they’re doing it.”

Playing in his current role, Fornals has proven to be an important player in the West Ham team, scoring and assisting two goals each from eight games.