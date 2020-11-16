West Ham United man Pablo Fornals has stressed the need for the Irons to get to the 40-point mark and is keen for his side to do so as quickly as possible so that they can start to dream.

The Hammers have made a positive start to their 2020/21 campaign, winning three and drawing two of their eight Premier League games so far.

West Ham currently sit 12th in the table with 11 points, and Irons star Fornals has stressed the need for the side to quickly get up to 40 points, which is considered the number needed for any team to guarantee safety in the Premier League.

And the Spaniard thinks if they can get to 40 points then they will be in a position to start to dream about a higher finish in the Premier League.

Fornals recalled how he qualified for the Europa League with Villarreal and expressed his desire to fight for trophies with West Ham.

“I think we made a step up, fighting with unbelievable teams in the last few games and for that reason we are in a comfortable position, but we have enough quality and belief to keep going up the table“, Fornals told West Ham’s official site.

“When I played in Villarreal, in my first season there we qualified for the UEFA Europa League and it’s an incredible feeling to play in European competition and try to fight for some trophies, so of course after the last few years we’ve had, we first need to get to 40 points as soon as possible but after this we have to dream.

“We have to keep dreaming, to keep fighting and working as we are doing, we can arrive in a good position come the end of the season.”

West Ham face a misfiring Sheffield United after the international break and will be hopeful of adding three more points to the board.