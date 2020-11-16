New Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis is of the view that in the Premier League the Owls would be a bigger club than city rivals Sheffield United.

Pulis replaced Garry Monk at the helm of Hillsborough on Friday following Sheffield Wednesday parting ways with their former manager.

The Welshman’s first objective is to steady the ship at the Yorkshire outfit with the Owls currently struggling second from bottom in the league standings.

Pulis is banking on the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to fuel his team’s charge going forward this season as they look to secure their survival in the second tier, and is of the view that if the Owls manage to earn promotion back into the top flight, they will be a bigger club than city rivals Sheffield United.

The 62-year-old added that he is in the midst of assessing the current situation at Hillsborough and will begin the process of re-establishing the Yorkshire outfit into the giants they are as soon as he gets a rundown of the club.

“When you look at the football club and enormous following, they get, no disrespect to Sheffield United but if you got this club into the Premier League it would be the biggest club in Sheffield”, Pulis told a press conference.

“At this moment, we are not.

“My biggest aim at this moment is assessing everything and have meetings with all the different people at the club to find out their views.”

The new Owls boss also admitted his admiration for the work Chris Wilder has done at rivals Sheffield United.

He added: “The fella across the road has done a fabulous job. I would love to place this club in a similar direction.”

Pulis is set to take the Owls to Lancashire at the weekend to take on Preston North End in the Championship in his first game as Sheffield Wednesday boss.