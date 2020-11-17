Arsenal are planning talks with William Saliba and his representatives ahead of the January transfer window and he could be allowed to leave on loan for more game time, according to the Evening Standard.

The Gunners paid big money for Saliba last year, but his final season at Saint-Etienne did not go according to plan as he made just 15 appearances for the French club.

Saliba, 19, arrived at Arsenal in the summer with big hopes, but has more or less turned into a fringe part of the squad and is yet to make his debut for the club.

He has not been included in the Europa League squad and recently he has been with the Arsenal Under-23s.

Saliba has been left frustrated by his situation and was left unhappy when a potential loan deal back to Saint-Etienne collapsed on the final day of the transfer window.

Arsenal want to find a solution for him soon and they are scheduled to hold talks with the player and his entourage before the window opens again in January.

Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to give game time to the youngster, who is still highly-rated at Arsenal, so far.

The Gunners are expected to let him go out on loan again in the winter window in order to see the Frenchman play more football in the second half of the season.

His time at Arsenal has not gone according to plan thus far and it seems a loan move is on the cards in the January window.